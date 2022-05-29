CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the April 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAIAF opened at $42.77 on Friday. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $42.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.46.

About CA Immobilien Anlagen

CA Immo is a real estate company with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in seven countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The company covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

