Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.87.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $59,935.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 39,000 shares of company stock worth $2,571,290 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 151,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 117.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,558,000 after purchasing an additional 156,814 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,288,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $51.60 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.29.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

