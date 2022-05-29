Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.87.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $59,935.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 39,000 shares of company stock worth $2,571,290 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $51.60 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.29.
Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.