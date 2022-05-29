Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Short Interest Update

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,000 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the April 30th total of 165,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In related news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, purchased 440,000 shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.25. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $33.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

