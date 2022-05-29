Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Calix from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Get Calix alerts:

CALX stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.78. Calix has a 52-week low of $32.56 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Calix had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $184.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Calix will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,348,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 751,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,027,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 12,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Calix by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.