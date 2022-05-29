Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the April 30th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 573.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CALT traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $18.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average is $19.18. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $33.19. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. On average, research analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

