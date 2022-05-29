Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $226.11.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDNAF shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Canadian Tire to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Canadian Tire from C$236.00 to C$212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$250.00 to C$270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Shares of CDNAF stock opened at $132.10 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of $125.63 and a 1 year high of $173.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.13.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.