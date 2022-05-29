Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$38.50.

CU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian Utilities to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. CSFB raised their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Brian P. Shkrobot sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total value of C$58,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$365,868.51. Insiders sold a total of 1,700 shares of company stock worth $66,791 over the last ninety days.

Shares of TSE CU opened at C$39.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.27. The stock has a market cap of C$10.74 billion and a PE ratio of 26.09. Canadian Utilities has a 52-week low of C$33.86 and a 52-week high of C$40.79.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2399999 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

