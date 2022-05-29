Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ USAT opened at $5.14 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73.

About Cantaloupe (Get Rating)

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

