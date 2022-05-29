CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Short Interest Down 33.8% in May

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,900 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the April 30th total of 161,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $82,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CareCloud by 274.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 81,902 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of CareCloud by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 59,075 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of CareCloud by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 54,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in CareCloud in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareCloud stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,865. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $55.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.09.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. CareCloud had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CareCloud will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CareCloud in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareCloud in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

