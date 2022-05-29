Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.81.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

NYSE:CARR opened at $40.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.18. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

