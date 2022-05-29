Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. Cars.com reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cars.com.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.20). Cars.com had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $158.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.58 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

In other Cars.com news, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $211,898.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $78,514.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,303,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579,783 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,231,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,261,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,384,000 after acquiring an additional 825,396 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,954,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 591,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 366,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARS stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.14 and a beta of 2.03. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $19.09.

About Cars.com (Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cars.com (CARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.