Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Short Interest Update

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,000 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the April 30th total of 450,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CADNF opened at $8.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. Cascades has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on CADNF shares. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cascades currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

