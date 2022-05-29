CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

CBFV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of CB Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ CBFV opened at $22.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $115.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.68. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

In other CB Financial Services news, Director Karl G. Baily acquired 1,000 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $4,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

