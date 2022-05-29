Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $30.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.50 million and the highest is $43.50 million. Cellectis reported sales of $14.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 105.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year sales of $103.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $144.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $120.60 million, with estimates ranging from $89.00 million to $152.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.50. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 312.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.48%. The company had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLLS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cellectis from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on Cellectis from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cellectis by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,212,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 119,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $3.98 on Friday. Cellectis has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $181.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

