Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Short Interest Update

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the April 30th total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,633 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE:CPAC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 51,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,629. The stock has a market cap of $457.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.42. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $8.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

