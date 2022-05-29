CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the April 30th total of 9,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of CIG stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62. CEMIG has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $2.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

