Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,148,300 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the April 30th total of 762,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 765.5 days.

CPWHF opened at $9.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46. Ceres Power has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $17.56.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ceres Power from GBX 1,450 ($18.25) to GBX 1,150 ($14.47) in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

