Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Cerner reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

CERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the first quarter valued at $39,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 78.0% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CERN traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $94.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,733,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.50. Cerner has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $94.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 54.27%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

