CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the April 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CFFEW traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,486. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

