C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:CFFI opened at $51.16 on Friday. C&F Financial has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.10.
In other news, Director James H. Hudson III sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $112,222.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,093.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
C&F Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
