C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFFI opened at $51.16 on Friday. C&F Financial has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.10.

In other news, Director James H. Hudson III sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $112,222.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,093.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFFI. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in C&F Financial by 428.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in C&F Financial by 1,636.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in C&F Financial by 304.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in C&F Financial during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in C&F Financial by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

