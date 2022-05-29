Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CTHR. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTHR opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.39.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Neal I. Goldman bought 40,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $54,803.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,080,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 45,335 shares of company stock valued at $62,055. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 361,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

