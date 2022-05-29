Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

CMCM stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.28. Cheetah Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 15,303 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 26,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

