Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of CEMI opened at $0.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Chembio Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CEMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 65.95% and a negative return on equity of 100.75%. The business had revenue of $18.82 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 58,448 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 235.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 85,756 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 506.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 119,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 99,585 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

