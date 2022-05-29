Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Short Interest Down 34.5% in May

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the April 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ CMMB traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.03. 9,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,044. The company has a market cap of $34.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $27.92.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Neil Harris Cohen purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $45,440. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMMB. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

