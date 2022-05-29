Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG opened at $44.71 on Friday. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $41.42 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average is $46.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.06.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.22. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $22.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 million. Research analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $51,888.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,520 shares in the company, valued at $158,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 13.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 34.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 349,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

