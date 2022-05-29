Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CHMG opened at $44.71 on Friday. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $41.42 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average is $46.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.06.
Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.22. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $22.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 million. Research analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 34.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 349,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chemung Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.
About Chemung Financial (Get Rating)
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
