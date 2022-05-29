Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.35 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) will report sales of $54.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.44 billion to $59.96 billion. Chevron posted sales of $37.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year sales of $218.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $187.81 billion to $234.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $211.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $184.00 billion to $236.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.76.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $178.28 on Friday. Chevron has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $178.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.98. The company has a market cap of $350.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,064,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 549,687 shares of company stock valued at $91,923,002. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 74,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 32,378 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

