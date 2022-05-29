China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CAAS. Greenridge Global lowered their price objective on China Automotive Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
China Automotive Systems stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87. The company has a market cap of $89.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.49.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
About China Automotive Systems (Get Rating)
China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.
