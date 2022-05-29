China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CAAS. Greenridge Global lowered their price objective on China Automotive Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

China Automotive Systems stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87. The company has a market cap of $89.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.49.

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.10 million. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that China Automotive Systems will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

