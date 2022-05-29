China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSE CGA opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41. China Green Agriculture has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $12.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of China Green Agriculture by 67.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.

