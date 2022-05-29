China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

COE opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38. China Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 million, a PE ratio of 1.65 and a beta of -0.52.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COE. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in China Online Education Group during the third quarter worth $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in China Online Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in China Online Education Group by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 36,455 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in China Online Education Group by 193.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in China Online Education Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Online Education Group (Get Rating)

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

