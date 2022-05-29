China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
COE opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38. China Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 million, a PE ratio of 1.65 and a beta of -0.52.
China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter.
About China Online Education Group (Get Rating)
China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.
