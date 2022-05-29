China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CPHI opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.45. China Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 41.21% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

