China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CYD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Greenridge Global reduced their price objective on shares of China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.
Shares of NYSE CYD opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. China Yuchai International has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00.
China Yuchai International Company Profile
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.
