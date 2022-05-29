China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CYD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Greenridge Global reduced their price objective on shares of China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE CYD opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. China Yuchai International has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shah Capital Management lifted its stake in China Yuchai International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,540,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,828,000 after purchasing an additional 25,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in China Yuchai International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 415,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,716 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 27.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 101,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 21,652 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 10.1% during the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 60,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in China Yuchai International by 28.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 52,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

