Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), reports. The company had revenue of $145.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.93 million. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 11.11%. Chindata Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ CD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.24. 2,446,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 1.77. Chindata Group has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29.
CD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.27.
Chindata Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
