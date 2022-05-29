Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), reports. The company had revenue of $145.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.93 million. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 11.11%. Chindata Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.24. 2,446,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 1.77. Chindata Group has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29.

CD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Chindata Group by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 23,811 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Chindata Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,290,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

