Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $112.04 Million

Equities analysts expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $112.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $113.23 million and the lowest is $110.58 million. Chuy’s reported sales of $108.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year sales of $431.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $424.19 million to $438.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $474.77 million, with estimates ranging from $469.18 million to $484.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.35 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

CHUY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chuy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Chuy’s by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,040,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,351,000 after acquiring an additional 247,435 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,209,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,619,000. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 44.9% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 426,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 131,930 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 547.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 130,087 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHUY stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $431.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.81. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.32.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

