Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.06.

CDTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

CDTX opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.71% and a negative return on equity of 430.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $28,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 34,666 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 30.2% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 33,325 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 40,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

