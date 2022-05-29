Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $0.46 on Friday. Cidara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.71% and a negative return on equity of 430.97%. Equities analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.