CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

NYSE CION opened at $11.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $650.94 million and a PE ratio of 10.30. CION Investment has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $15.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. CION Investment had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 8.18%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CION Investment from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

In other news, CEO Mark Gatto purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $54,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,209.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith S. Franz purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $367,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $284,010 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CION. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CION Investment by 888.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 24,136 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CION Investment by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 24,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 11,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

