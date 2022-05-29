Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Citi Trends to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lowered Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citi Trends in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $57,989.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,999.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter worth approximately $787,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Citi Trends by 863.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 20,523 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Citi Trends by 1.6% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. lifted its position in Citi Trends by 848.1% in the first quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. now owns 132,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 118,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Citi Trends by 430.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter.

CTRN stock opened at $29.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.01. Citi Trends has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $97.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.98.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

