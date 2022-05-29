CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 59.0% from the April 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNF. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNFinance during the third quarter worth $75,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNFinance by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,527,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 132,451 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNFinance during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNFinance during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNFinance during the fourth quarter worth $867,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNF opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.46 million, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 477.14 and a quick ratio of 446.85. CNFinance has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $6.34.

CNFinance ( NYSE:CNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of ($31.82) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.49 million. CNFinance had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNFinance will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNFinance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

