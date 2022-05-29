Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the April 30th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 356,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,871,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,857 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 68.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 754,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 307,058 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 99.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 291,552 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 548,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 22,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

CODX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of CODX stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,768,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,463. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. Co-Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of -1.90.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.16. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 40.25% and a return on equity of 32.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

