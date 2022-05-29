Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,500 shares, a growth of 57.0% from the April 30th total of 163,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth $8,959,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KOF. Barclays upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $59.51. 106,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,941. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $59.51. The company has a market capitalization of $100.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day moving average of $53.61.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.3528 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.41%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

