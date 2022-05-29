Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of CVLY opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $18.96 and a one year high of $24.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.52.

In related news, SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $26,397.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,683.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $27,113.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,570 shares of company stock valued at $81,055 over the last 90 days. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVLY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

