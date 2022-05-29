Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

JVA opened at $2.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. Coffee has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $6.28.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JVA. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coffee in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coffee in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in Coffee by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coffee by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 227,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Coffee by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.01% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

