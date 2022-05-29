Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
JVA opened at $2.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. Coffee has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $6.28.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter.
Coffee Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
