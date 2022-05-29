Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Short Interest Update

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,200 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the April 30th total of 251,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of CIGI stock traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.63. 76,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,961. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.38. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $104.35 and a 12-month high of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.20 million. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is -3.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 594.4% during the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,879,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,239,000 after buying an additional 1,609,201 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,816,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,677,000 after buying an additional 412,417 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,324,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,564,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,319,000 after purchasing an additional 304,424 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 446,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,498,000 after purchasing an additional 130,422 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIGI. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $180.00 price objective on Colliers International Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.89.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

