Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TCFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Community Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

NASDAQ TCFC opened at $37.61 on Friday. Community Financial has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $212.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.17.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 33.51%. Equities analysts predict that Community Financial will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCFC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,237,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 18,366 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Community Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

