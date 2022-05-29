Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:CWBC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.65. 6,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,484. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.69. Community West Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 27.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Community West Bancshares will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.75%.

In related news, Director Robert Bartlein bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $105,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 593,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,674,223.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 12,866 shares of company stock valued at $131,201 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWBC. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in Community West Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Community West Bancshares by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 530,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 56,456 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Community West Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $644,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Community West Bancshares in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Community West Bancshares in the first quarter worth $165,000. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community West Bancshares (Get Rating)

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit; and cash management products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.