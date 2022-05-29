Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) versus SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Financial Survey

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) and SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Commvault Systems and SentinelOne’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commvault Systems $769.59 million 3.61 $33.62 million $0.71 87.75 SentinelOne $204.80 million 35.79 -$271.10 million N/A N/A

Commvault Systems has higher revenue and earnings than SentinelOne.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Commvault Systems and SentinelOne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commvault Systems 0 3 3 0 2.50 SentinelOne 0 4 10 0 2.71

Commvault Systems currently has a consensus price target of $79.60, suggesting a potential upside of 27.77%. SentinelOne has a consensus price target of $43.27, suggesting a potential upside of 60.43%. Given SentinelOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SentinelOne is more favorable than Commvault Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.7% of Commvault Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of SentinelOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Commvault Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of SentinelOne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Commvault Systems and SentinelOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commvault Systems 4.37% 15.55% 5.65% SentinelOne -132.37% -22.36% -16.21%

Summary

Commvault Systems beats SentinelOne on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commvault Systems (Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution. It also provides Commvault Activate, a data insight solution; Commvault HyperScale X, an easy-to-deploy scale-out solution; Hedvig Distributed Storage Platform that offers software-defined storage built on a hyperscale architecture; Metallic Cloud Storage is the easy button to adopt secure and scalable cloud storage; and Metallic Backup-as-a-Service. In addition, the company provides technology and business consulting, education, and remote managed services. Further, it sells appliances that integrate the software with hardware for use in a range of business needs and use cases; and offers professional and customer support services. The company sells its products and services directly through its sales force to large enterprises, small and medium sized businesses, and government agencies, as well as indirectly through its network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. It supports customers in a range of industries, including banking, insurance and financial services, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical services, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. It has strategic relationships with Microsoft, Cisco, Dell EMC, Amazon Web Services, NetApp, Nutanix, Fujitsu, Google Cloud, Hitachi, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, Lenovo, OpenStack, Oracle, Pure Storage, Red Hat, Salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, Splunk, Supermicro, VMware, and Meridian Group International. Commvault Systems, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

About SentinelOne (Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform. Its Singularity XDR Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats. The company was formerly known as Sentinel Labs, Inc. and changed its name to SentinelOne, Inc. in March 2021. SentinelOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

