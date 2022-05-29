Comparing Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) and Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI)

Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) and Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 7.76, meaning that its share price is 676% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Power has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aqua Power Systems and Altus Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Altus Power 0 1 2 0 2.67

Altus Power has a consensus price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 61.85%. Given Altus Power’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Altus Power is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and Altus Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Altus Power $71.80 million 15.66 $5.91 million N/A N/A

Altus Power has higher revenue and earnings than Aqua Power Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and Altus Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A Altus Power N/A -14.88% -3.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Altus Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Altus Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Altus Power beats Aqua Power Systems on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aqua Power Systems (Get Rating)

Aqua Power Systems Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States. The company was formerly known as NC Solar Inc. and changed its name to Aqua Power Systems Inc. in August 2014. Aqua Power Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Winter Park, Florida.

About Altus Power (Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc. operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

