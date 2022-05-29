Comparing ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) & Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and ContextLogic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A ContextLogic $2.09 billion 0.57 -$361.00 million ($0.46) -3.91

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ContextLogic.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of ContextLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of ContextLogic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and ContextLogic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A ContextLogic 3 6 1 0 1.80

ContextLogic has a consensus target price of $5.22, suggesting a potential upside of 190.12%. Given ContextLogic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and ContextLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A -22.81% -4.99% ContextLogic -19.51% -24.26% -14.35%

Summary

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II beats ContextLogic on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

ContextLogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

