Comparing IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) & Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) and Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get IBEX alerts:

This table compares IBEX and Iris Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IBEX 4.62% 24.20% 7.36% Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A

This table compares IBEX and Iris Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IBEX $443.66 million 0.75 $2.85 million $1.17 15.37 Iris Energy $8.39 million 37.85 -$60.17 million N/A N/A

IBEX has higher revenue and earnings than Iris Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for IBEX and Iris Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IBEX 0 0 4 0 3.00 Iris Energy 0 1 6 0 2.86

IBEX currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.58%. Iris Energy has a consensus price target of $25.71, suggesting a potential upside of 345.65%. Given Iris Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than IBEX.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.0% of IBEX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Iris Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IBEX beats Iris Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IBEX (Get Rating)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience. As of October 1, 2021, the company operated 33 customer engagement and three customer acquisition delivery centers. It serves banking and financial services, delivery and logistics, health tech and wellness, high tech, retail and e-commerce, streaming and entertainment, travel and hospitality, and utility industries. The company was formerly known as IBEX Holdings Limited and changed its name to IBEX Limited in September 2019. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. IBEX Limited is a subsidiary of The Resource Group International Limited.

About Iris Energy (Get Rating)

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.