Comparing Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB) and Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS)

Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB – Get Rating) and Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Kuboo has a beta of -0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Media Solutions has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

2.3% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Kuboo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 86.4% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kuboo and Digital Media Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuboo N/A N/A N/A Digital Media Solutions -0.28% -3.09% -2.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kuboo and Digital Media Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuboo 0 0 0 0 N/A Digital Media Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67

Digital Media Solutions has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 494.51%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than Kuboo.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kuboo and Digital Media Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuboo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Digital Media Solutions $427.93 million 0.24 $2.20 million ($0.04) -41.00

Digital Media Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Kuboo.

Summary

Digital Media Solutions beats Kuboo on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kuboo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kuboo, Inc., doing business as Safe Communications, Inc., provides open and secure family communications. It operates a child safe virtual world that offers games, edutainment, controlled chat, and multiple channels online streaming in one platform. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements. It also provides managed services that help clients to access and control the advertising expenses; and marketing automation software as a service to clients. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

